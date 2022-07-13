TownSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,494 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.