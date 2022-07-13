Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tritium DCFC traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCFC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

