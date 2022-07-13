tru Independence LLC Acquires 15,965 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

