tru Independence LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.