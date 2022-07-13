tru Independence LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.