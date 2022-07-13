tru Independence LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

NYSE:BA opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.