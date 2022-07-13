tru Independence LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BDN opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

