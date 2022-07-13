tru Independence LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

