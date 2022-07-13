tru Independence LLC Sells 131 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

