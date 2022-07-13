tru Independence LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

