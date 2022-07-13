Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 6,812.7% from the June 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tuniu alerts:

TOUR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,409. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.