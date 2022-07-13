Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $79,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

