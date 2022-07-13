Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,048,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 172,480,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,433,023. Ubiquitech Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

