UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys Shares of 11,966 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,936,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

