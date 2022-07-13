UBP Investment Advisors SA Increases Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

ILF stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

