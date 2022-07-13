UBP Investment Advisors SA Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,775 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

GOVT opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

