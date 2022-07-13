UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 4,806 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cummins by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Cummins stock opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

