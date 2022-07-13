UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 244 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

