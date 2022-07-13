UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 8,885 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 6.0% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,996,000.

SGOL opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

