UBS Group Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $30.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,525 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 35,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

