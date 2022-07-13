UBS Group Trims Methanex (TSE:MX) Target Price to C$36.00

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.85.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE:MX traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,242. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 1,301 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Insiders acquired a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848 in the last three months.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.