UniCrypt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,672.00 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $214.29 or 0.01088090 BTC on major exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $6.79 million and $33,672.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uncharted (UNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Utility NFT Coin (UNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,708 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

