Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.10.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.