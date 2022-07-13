Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

