United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

UAL stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in United Airlines by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.