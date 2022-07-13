Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.94

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 51093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,151,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Upstart by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Upstart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 36.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

