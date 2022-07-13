Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.94

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 51093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.05.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,151,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Upstart by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Upstart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 36.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
