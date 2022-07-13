Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Up 0.9%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 414,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 395,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 188.20, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.15.
About Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Royalty (UROY)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.