Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Up 0.9%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 414,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 395,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 188.20, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 524,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 596,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

