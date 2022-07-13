USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

NYSE USNA opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.