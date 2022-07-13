USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.
NYSE USNA opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
