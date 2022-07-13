Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,000 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on B. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of B opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $52.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

