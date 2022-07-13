Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,368 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,944,487. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.