Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,145.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.69 and a 200 day moving average of $419.69. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

