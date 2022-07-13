Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

