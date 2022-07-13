Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

PYPL stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

