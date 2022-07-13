Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 646,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $10,694,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

