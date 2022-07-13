Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40,473 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,473 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.