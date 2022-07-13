Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $20.90. Valneva shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. Research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

