Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.43. 30,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

