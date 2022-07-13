Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.