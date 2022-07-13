Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

