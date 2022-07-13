Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

VUG opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

