Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.04. 32,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

