Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.76. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,324. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.