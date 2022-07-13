Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 667,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 531,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

