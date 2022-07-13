Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 667,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 531,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
