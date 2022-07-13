Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.45. 26,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average is $231.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.