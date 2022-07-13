Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.96. 181,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

