Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.8% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $148,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 295,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.85. 349,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

