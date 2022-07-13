Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 1.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.47. 4,245,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,211,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
