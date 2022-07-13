Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 1.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.47. 4,245,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,211,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 3,967.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 196,692 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 210,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.