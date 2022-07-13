Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 5.5% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 383,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 303,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

