Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 3086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.