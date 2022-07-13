VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Up 21.9%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) rose 21.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 9,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.